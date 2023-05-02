AficionaDoc : « Pourvu que ça dure » 12 rue Albert-le-Barillier, 2 mai 2023, Anglet.

Un festival réalisé par des bénévoles, des militants et des habitants de Saint-Pierre-d’Aurillac qui dure depuis 30 ans..

2023-05-02 à ; fin : 2023-05-02 13:30:00. EUR.

12 rue Albert-le-Barillier Bibliothèque Quintaou

Anglet 64600 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A festival realized by volunteers, activists and inhabitants of Saint-Pierre-d?Aurillac that has been going on for 30 years.

Un festival producido por voluntarios, activistas y habitantes de Saint-Pierre-d’Aurillac que se celebra desde hace 30 años.

Ein Festival, das von Freiwilligen, Aktivisten und Einwohnern von Saint-Pierre-d’Aurillac durchgeführt wird und seit 30 Jahren besteht.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-16 par OT Anglet