Conférence sur le sommeil « Cet inconnu qui veille sur notre santé » Esplanade du Broustic, 4 mai 2023, Andernos-les-Bains.

Le Centre Communal d’Action Sociale (CCAS) d’Andernos-les-Bains propose une conférence sur le sommeil et ses enjeux afin de découvrir ou mieux connaitre l’un des principaux rythmes biologiques, assez méconnus de l’être humain, et pourtant facteur de bien-être.

Philippe Rousseau, chronobiologiste, anime cette intervention en s’appuyant sur de nombreuses publications scientifiques avec pour objectif de rendre accessible ces informations à tous les publics. A l’occasion de cette conférence et du débat qui suivra, les participants pourront échanger autour de leurs connaissances et de leur vécu.

→ Tout public. Accès gratuit. Plus d’infos auprès du CCAS au 05.56.82.92.58.

Esplanade du Broustic Salle du Broustic

Andernos-les-Bains 33510 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Centre Communal d?Action Sociale (CCAS) of Andernos-les-Bains proposes a conference on sleep and its stakes in order to discover or better know one of the main biological rhythms, rather unknown to the human being, and yet a factor of well-being.

Philippe Rousseau, a chronobiologist, will lead this intervention based on numerous scientific publications with the objective of making this information accessible to all audiences. During this conference and the debate that will follow, the participants will be able to exchange their knowledge and their experience.

? All public. Free access. More information from the CCAS at 05.56.82.92.58

El Centre Communal d’Action Sociale (CCAS) de Andernos-les-Bains propone una conferencia sobre el sueño y sus retos para descubrir o comprender mejor uno de los principales ritmos biológicos, bastante desconocido para el ser humano y, sin embargo, factor de bienestar.

Philippe Rousseau, cronobiólogo, dirigirá esta charla basada en numerosas publicaciones científicas con el objetivo de hacer accesible esta información a todos los públicos. Durante esta conferencia y el debate que seguirá, los participantes podrán intercambiar sus conocimientos y experiencias.

? Abierto al público. Acceso gratuito. Más información en la CCAS: 05.56.82.92.58

Das Centre Communal d’Action Sociale (CCAS) von Andernos-les-Bains bietet eine Konferenz über den Schlaf und seine Bedeutung an, um einen der wichtigsten biologischen Rhythmen zu entdecken oder besser kennenzulernen, der für den Menschen eher unbekannt ist, aber dennoch zum Wohlbefinden beiträgt.

Philippe Rousseau, Chronobiologe, führt durch den Vortrag und stützt sich dabei auf zahlreiche wissenschaftliche Veröffentlichungen mit dem Ziel, diese Informationen für jedes Publikum zugänglich zu machen. Im Rahmen des Vortrags und der anschließenden Diskussion können sich die Teilnehmer über ihr Wissen und ihre Erfahrungen austauschen.

? Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit. Der Zugang ist kostenlos. Weitere Informationen beim CCAS unter 05.56.82.92.58

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT Andernos-les-Bains