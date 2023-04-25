Rencontre littéraire avec David Patsouris Esplanade du Broustic, 25 avril 2023, Andernos-les-Bains.

Rencontre littéraire avec David Patsouris

Dans le cadre du lancement d’un Concours de Nouvelles organisé en

partenariat avec l’association des Ateliers littéraires, David Patsouris présente

« Poulou est innocent » (éditions Caïrn) son dernier livre. Poulou, un as du surf, est accusé à tort du meurtre du directeur de cabinet de la station balnéaire. Un polar décalé et rafraîchissant !

– Gratuit sur réservation au 05.56.03.93.93..

Esplanade du Broustic Médiathèque Andrée Chedid

Andernos-les-Bains 33510 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Literary meeting with David Patsouris

As part of the launch of a short story contest organized in partnership with the

in partnership with the association of the Literary Workshops, David Patsouris presents

« Poulou est innocent » (Caïrn editions) his last book. Poulou, an ace surfer, is wrongly accused of the murder of the director of the seaside resort. A refreshingly offbeat thriller!

– Free on reservation at 05.56.03.93.93.

Encuentro literario con David Patsouris

En el marco del lanzamiento de un concurso de cuentos organizado en colaboración

en colaboración con la asociación Ateliers littéraires, David Patsouris presenta

« Poulou est innocent » (publicado por Caïrn), su último libro. Poulou, un as del surf, es acusado injustamente del asesinato del director de la estación balnearia. Un thriller refrescante y poco convencional

– Gratis previa reserva en el 05.56.03.93.93.

Literarisches Treffen mit David Patsouris

Im Rahmen des Auftakts eines Kurzgeschichtenwettbewerbs, der in Zusammenarbeit mit der

in Zusammenarbeit mit der Association des Ateliers littéraires organisiert wird, stellt David Patsouris folgende Bücher vor

« Poulou est innocent » (Editions Caïrn) sein neuestes Buch vor. Poulou, ein Surf-Ass, wird fälschlicherweise des Mordes am Kabinettschef des Badeortes beschuldigt. Ein schräger und erfrischender Krimi!

– Kostenlos mit Reservierung unter 05.56.03.93.93.

