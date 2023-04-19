Bassin qui es-tu ? Que caches-tu ? Avenue du Commandant David Allègre, 19 avril 2023, Andernos-les-Bains.

Vivre une rencontre concrète avec les paysages et la biodiversité du site naturel des Quinconces.

Durant cette animation, proposée par Marion du centre de mer PEP33, vous découvrirez un site naturel protégé le long d’un parcours traversant ou longeant différents milieux de vie spécifiques, l’occasion de révéler la richesse faunistique et floristique du Bassin.

Ce sera l’occasion de découvrir aussi, la forêt du Coulin, et sa végétation typique des pinèdes du littoral (genêt, ajonc, houx, fragon, aubépine, feuillus, résineux…)

Adaptée à partir de 6 ans.

Jumelles, supports pédagogiques et photos fournis.

Durée 2h..

2023-04-19 à ; fin : 2023-04-19 . EUR.

Avenue du Commandant David Allègre Devant l’étang David Allègre

Andernos-les-Bains 33510 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Live a concrete encounter with the landscapes and the biodiversity of the natural site of Quinconces.

During this animation, proposed by Marion from the PEP33 sea center, you will discover a protected natural site along a path crossing or skirting different specific living environments, the opportunity to reveal the richness of the fauna and flora of the Basin.

It will also be the occasion to discover the forest of Coulin, and its typical vegetation of the coastal pine forests (broom, gorse, holly, fragon, hawthorn, deciduous trees, conifers…)

Suitable for children over 6 years old.

Binoculars, teaching aids and photos provided.

Duration: 2 hours.

Viva un encuentro concreto con los paisajes y la biodiversidad del sitio natural de Quinconces.

Durante esta actividad, propuesta por Marion del centro marino PEP33, descubrirá un sitio natural protegido a lo largo de un recorrido que atraviesa o bordea diferentes medios de vida específicos, oportunidad para revelar la riqueza de la fauna y la flora de la cuenca.

También será la ocasión de descubrir el bosque de Coulin y su vegetación típica de pinar costero (retamas, aliagas, acebos, dragos, espinos, árboles de hoja caduca, coníferas, etc.)

Para niños a partir de 6 años.

Se proporcionan prismáticos, material didáctico y fotografías.

Duración: 2 horas.

Erleben Sie eine konkrete Begegnung mit der Landschaft und der biologischen Vielfalt des Naturgebiets Les Quinconces.

Während dieser Veranstaltung, die von Marion vom Meereszentrum PEP33 angeboten wird, entdecken Sie ein Naturschutzgebiet entlang eines Weges, der durch oder an verschiedenen Lebensräumen entlang führt.

Sie werden auch den Wald von Coulin mit seiner typischen Vegetation der Küstenkiefernwälder entdecken (Ginster, Stechginster, Stechpalme, Fragon, Weißdorn, Laub- und Nadelbäume…)

Geeignet für Kinder ab 6 Jahren.

Fernglas, pädagogische Materialien und Fotos werden bereitgestellt.

Dauer: 2 Stunden.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-21 par OT Andernos-les-Bains