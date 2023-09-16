MUSÉE D’ART MILITAIRE DE VINCEY JOURNÉES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE Ancienne usine boussac Vincey, 16 septembre 2023, Vincey.

Vincey,Vosges

A l’occasion des journées du Patrimoine, le musée sera ouvert gratuitement aux visiteurs le samedi 16 de 14H00 à 18h00 et le dimanche 17 septembre de 10H00 à 18H00 non stop. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-16 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Ancienne usine boussac Rue d’Alsace 88450 Vincey

Vincey 88450 Vosges Grand Est



To mark Heritage Days, the museum will be open to visitors free of charge on Saturday 16th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and on Sunday 17th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm non-stop

Con motivo de las Jornadas del Patrimonio, el museo estará abierto a los visitantes de forma gratuita el sábado 16 de septiembre de 14:00 a 18:00 horas y el domingo 17 de septiembre de 10:00 a 18:00 horas, ininterrumpidamente

Anlässlich der Tage des offenen Denkmals ist das Museum am Samstag, den 16. September von 14.00 bis 18.00 Uhr und am Sonntag, den 17. September von 10.00 bis 18.00 Uhr durchgehend kostenlos für Besucher geöffnet

