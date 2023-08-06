Concert : Airs d’Opéra et Mélodies Ancienne gare de Bion Mortain-Bocage
Concert : Airs d’Opéra et Mélodies Ancienne gare de Bion, 6 août 2023, Mortain-Bocage.
Mortain-Bocage,Manche
Dans le cadre du Festival « mélodies en herbe »: Concert de Cyril Dubois, Ténor et Tristan Raës, piano. Entrée libre..
2023-08-06 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-06 . .
Ancienne gare de Bion BION
Mortain-Bocage 50140 Manche Normandie
Within the framework of the Festival « mélodies en herbe »: Concert of Cyril Dubois, Tenor and Tristan Raës, piano. Free entrance.
En el marco del Festival « mélodies en herbe »: Concierto de Cyril Dubois, tenor, y Tristan Raës, piano. Entrada gratuita.
Im Rahmen des Festivals « mélodies en herbe »: Konzert von Cyril Dubois, Tenor, und Tristan Raës, Klavier. Freier Eintritt.
