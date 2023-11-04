Le vin sous toutes ses notes Ancienne école Castelnaud-la-Chapelle, 4 novembre 2023, Castelnaud-la-Chapelle.

Castelnaud-la-Chapelle,Dordogne

​Ce spectacle est un délicat mélange de textes, de chansons et de savoir-faire viticole.

Interprété par Christophe Barrère (guitare et voix), Martin Bortolin (théâtre), Marine Pucheu (piano, voix et théâtre) et Olivier Sarazin (théâtre et voix)..

Ancienne école

Castelnaud-la-Chapelle 24250 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



this show is a delicate blend of text, song and wine expertise.

Performed by Christophe Barrère (guitar and vocals), Martin Bortolin (theater), Marine Pucheu (piano, vocals and theater) and Olivier Sarazin (theater and vocals).

este espectáculo es una delicada mezcla de texto, canción y maestría vinícola.

Interpretado por Christophe Barrère (guitarra y voz), Martin Bortolin (teatro), Marine Pucheu (piano, voz y teatro) y Olivier Sarazin (teatro y voz).

?Diese Aufführung ist eine delikate Mischung aus Texten, Liedern und Weinbau-Know-how.

Dargestellt von Christophe Barrère (Gitarre und Gesang), Martin Bortolin (Theater), Marine Pucheu (Klavier, Gesang und Theater) und Olivier Sarazin (Theater und Gesang).

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne