HARPES DU MONDE – FESTIVAL HARPES AU MAX Allée Vicomte de Rohan, 13 mai 2023, Ancenis-Saint-Géréon.

Comme une invitation au voyage, venez découvrir les sonorités du monde avec la harpe de Birmanie, le kantele de Finlande, la harpe sacrée du Gabon ainsi que les rythmes du cuatro et de la harpe llanera d’Amérique du Sud..

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 22:15:00. EUR.

Allée Vicomte de Rohan Théâtre Quartier Libre

Ancenis-Saint-Géréon 44150 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



As an invitation to travel, come and discover the sounds of the world with the harp of Burma, the kantele of Finland, the sacred harp of Gabon as well as the rhythms of the cuatro and the llanera harp of South America.

Como una invitación a viajar, venga a descubrir los sonidos del mundo con el arpa birmana, el kantele finlandés, el arpa sagrada de Gabón, así como los ritmos del cuatro y el arpa llanera de Sudamérica.

Wie eine Einladung zu einer Reise, entdecken Sie die Klänge der Welt mit der Harfe aus Burma, der Kantele aus Finnland, der heiligen Harfe aus Gabun sowie den Rhythmen des Cuatro und der llanera-Harfe aus Südamerika.

