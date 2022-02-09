An Evening of Music in Palestine Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 9 février 2022, Jerusalem.

**A multi-disciplinary event featuring live music, visual art, film and a book talk with Dr. Nili Belkind.** Wednesday 09 February 2022 at 7:00 pm at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand **Host:** Mahmoud Muna, The Educational Bookshop. _**Music in Conflict: Palestine, Israel and the Politics of Aesthetic Production**_ – book talk with Dr. Nili Belkind. _Music in Conflict_ is an ethnographic study of the complex relations of musical production to political life; the author has “followed the music” to “follow the conflict.” The book examines the politics of sound to show how music-making reflects and forms identities, and in the process, shapes communities, in a context of ongoing political and structural violence. Opening of the exhibition _**Musicking in Palestine**_ – Photos and posters by Fares S. Mansour ️ Excerpts from the film _**It’s More Than Music**_ by Anne Renardet, presented by Michele Cantoni of the Amwaj Choir. It’s More Than Music tells the story of the young members (aged 13-26) of the Palestine Youth Orchestra as it follows their tour in France. Hailing from the entire Palestinian diaspora, the musicians explore their commitment to identity, resistance, and togetherness between laughter and tears. **Live music by**: Loab Hammoud / Members of System Ali Free entrance | In English.

