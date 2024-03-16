THÉÂTRE: LE TAPIS FRANC FAIT SON CINÉMA Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Pornic, 16 mars 2024, Pornic.

Pornic,Loire-Atlantique

Soirée théâtre organisée par l’ACAP et jouée par la compagnie les Têtes d’Atmosphère.





2024-03-16 fin : 2024-03-16 21:00:00

Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Rue Loukianoff

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Theater evening organized by ACAP and performed by the Têtes d’Atmosphère company.

Velada teatral organizada por ACAP e interpretada por la compañía Têtes d’Atmosphère.

Theaterabend, der von ACAP organisiert und von der Theatergruppe Les Têtes d’Atmosphère gespielt wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire