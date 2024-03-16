THÉÂTRE: LE TAPIS FRANC FAIT SON CINÉMA Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Pornic
THÉÂTRE: LE TAPIS FRANC FAIT SON CINÉMA Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Pornic, 16 mars 2024, Pornic.
Pornic,Loire-Atlantique
Soirée théâtre organisée par l’ACAP et jouée par la compagnie les Têtes d’Atmosphère.
2024-03-16 21:00:00
Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Rue Loukianoff
Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Theater evening organized by ACAP and performed by the Têtes d’Atmosphère company.
Velada teatral organizada por ACAP e interpretada por la compañía Têtes d’Atmosphère.
Theaterabend, der von ACAP organisiert und von der Theatergruppe Les Têtes d’Atmosphère gespielt wird.
