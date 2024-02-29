MATSURI/CONTES DES FÊTES JAPONAISES Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Pornic, 29 février 2024, Pornic.

Pornic,Loire-Atlantique

Stéphane Ferrandez, conteur et performeur de rakugo (contes traditionnels humoristiques), entraînera petits et grands dans un voyage au Japon à travers une galerie d’histoires pleines de fantaisie.

Une manière ludique de transmettre un art du conte japonais né il y a près de 400 ans et enseigné pa.

2024-02-29 fin : 2024-02-29 16:30:00. .

Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Rue Loukianoff

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Stéphane Ferrandez, storyteller and performer of rakugo (humorous traditional tales), will take young and old on a journey to Japan through a gallery of whimsical stories.

It’s a playful way of transmitting the art of Japanese storytelling, which originated almost 400 years ago and is taught by many of the world’s greatest storytellers

Stéphane Ferrandez, narrador e intérprete de rakugo (cuentos humorísticos tradicionales), llevará a pequeños y mayores de viaje a Japón a través de una galería de historias llenas de fantasía.

Es una forma divertida de transmitir el arte de la narración japonesa, que data de hace casi 400 años y que enseñan muchos maestros japoneses

Stéphane Ferrandez, Erzähler und Rakugo-Performer (humorvolle traditionelle Märchen), nimmt Groß und Klein mit auf eine Reise nach Japan, die durch eine Galerie von fantasievollen Geschichten geprägt ist.

Eine spielerische Art und Weise, die japanische Erzählkunst zu vermitteln, die vor fast 400 Jahren entstand und von einer großen Anzahl von Lehrern gelehrt wird

