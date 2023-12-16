JE VOIS QUELQU’UN Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Pornic, 16 décembre 2023, Pornic.

Pornic,Loire-Atlantique

Une comédie fun et « thérapeutique » . Mise en scène et adaptation William Malatrat . Avec Sarah Delanoë et William Malatrat.

Compagnie Népenthès-théâtre d’après Isabelle ROTOLO..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 20:30:00. .

Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Rue Loukianoff

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



A fun and « therapeutic » comedy. Directed and adapted by William Malatrat. With Sarah Delanoë and William Malatrat.

Compagnie Népenthès-théâtre based on Isabelle ROTOLO.

Una comedia divertida y terapéutica. Dirigida y adaptada por William Malatrat. Con Sarah Delanoë y William Malatrat.

Compañía Népenthès-théâtre basada en Isabelle ROTOLO.

Eine lustige und « therapeutische » Komödie . Regie und Bearbeitung William Malatrat . Mit Sarah Delanoë und William Malatrat.

Compagnie Népenthès-théâtre nach Isabelle ROTOLO.

