HIP HOP OR NOT ? Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Pornic, 23 novembre 2023, Pornic.

Pornic,Loire-Atlantique

Être ou ne pas être hip-hop, telle est la question !

.

2023-11-23 fin : 2023-11-23 21:45:00. .

Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Rue Loukianoff

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



To be or not to be hip-hop, that is the question!

Ser o no ser hip-hop, ¡esa es la cuestión!

Hip-Hop sein oder nicht sein, das ist hier die Frage!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire