HIP HOP OR NOT ? Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Pornic
Catégories d’Évènement:
HIP HOP OR NOT ? Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Pornic, 23 novembre 2023, Pornic.
Pornic,Loire-Atlantique
Être ou ne pas être hip-hop, telle est la question !
.
2023-11-23 fin : 2023-11-23 21:45:00. .
Amphithéâtre Thomas Narcejac Rue Loukianoff
Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
To be or not to be hip-hop, that is the question!
Ser o no ser hip-hop, ¡esa es la cuestión!
Hip-Hop sein oder nicht sein, das ist hier die Frage!
Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire