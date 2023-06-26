Workshop: Romance languages in a rapidly changing world Amphithéâtre Dorothy Hodgkin – ENS Paris-Saclay Gif-sur-Yvette, 26 juin 2023, Gif-sur-Yvette.

The proposed workshop addresses the question of the study of a language family in an interdisciplinary perspective: linguistics, sociology, economics, history… It welcomes presentations that make use of language data explored and exploited to answer research questions specific to these different disciplines as well as to questions at the interface of two or more disciplines. The Paris-Saclay ecosystem represents a environment where advanced technologies and SHS interact: we will highlight the potential of this digital processing based on the collaborations and tools available in the Paris-Saclay perimeter.

Program : https://msh-paris-saclay.fr/workshop-romance-languages-in-a-rapidly-changing-world-june-26-2023/

Amphithéâtre Dorothy Hodgkin – ENS Paris-Saclay
4 avenue des Sciences
91190 Gif-sur-Yvette
Gif-sur-Yvette 91190
Campus Urbain de Paris-Saclay
Essonne
Île-de-France

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-26T09:15:00+02:00 – 2023-06-26T18:00:00+02:00

workshop languages

