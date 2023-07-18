ATELIER INITIATION AU PASTEL SEC AMOU Amou
ATELIER INITIATION AU PASTEL SEC Mardi 18 juillet, 14h00 AMOU Nombre de places limité à 8
Atelier animé par Lucile PLANCKE-DELASSUS
Public concerné : à partir de 10 ans
Maximum : 8 participants
Matériel de base compris – Durée : 3h00
AMOU Salle des cavaliers – Chemin de Ronde – 40330 AMOU Amou 40330 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine 0681466928 [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/artelandes/evenements/atelier-initiation-au-pastel-sec »}] https://www.artelandes.fr/les-animations-de-l%C3%A9t%C3%A9-2023
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-18T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-18T17:00:00+02:00
