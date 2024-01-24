Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

NEW DREAMS Closeness of touch Igor Koruga Amiens

NEW DREAMS Closeness of touch Igor Koruga Amiens, jeudi 25 janvier 2024.

NEW DREAMS Closeness of touch Igor Koruga  Amiens Somme
Début : 2024-01-25 18:30:00
fin : 2024-01-25 19:05:00

AMIENS EUROPE — FEMINIST FUTURES FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

Avec Closeness Of Touch, Igor Koruga questionne la place du corps dans un monde saturé d’images et de surveillance digitale. Cette performance percutante, influencée par des années de recherche sur le soin et le bien-être, explore notre capacité à rester connectés au monde. S’inspirant du clubbing, des rassemblements, et de la résistance aux diktats capitalistes, cette création chorégraphique féministe offre une expérience électrique et inspirante. Au-delà des écrans, cette œuvre étonnante, à la physicalité puissante, tient du manifeste et érige le toucher en outil de résistance au contexte actuel.

In Closeness Of Touch, Igor Koruga questions the place of the body in a world saturated with images and digital surveillance. This powerful performance, influenced by years of research into care and well-being, explores our ability to stay connected to the world. Inspired by clubbing, gatherings and resistance to capitalist diktats, this feminist choreography offers an electric and inspiring experience. Looking beyond the screens, this astonishing work, with its powerful physicality, is a manifesto that uses touch as a tool of resistance to the current context.

GÉNÉRIQUE
Chorégraphie, performance, vidéo, texte Igor Koruga
Dramaturgie Ana Dubljević

Conception des costumes Maja Mirković | Production Institut Goethe & Service Station pour la danse contemporaine | Vidéo Miloš Janjić

2 place Léon Gontier
Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France

