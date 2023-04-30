De ferme en ferme à Jauberria Ferme maraîchère Jauberria, 30 avril 2023, Amendeuix-Oneix.

Comme chaque année, B.L.E Civam bio du Pays Basque co-organise l’évènement De ferme en ferme – Etxaldez Etxalde. Cette année, pour la 15ème édition dans les Pyrénées Atlantiques, ce sont 40 fermes qui vont ouvrir leurs portes le dimanche 30 avril, de 10h à 18h. Près de 20 fermes bio en Euskal Herri participent à cette opération destinée à créer un moment de rencontre et de partage auprès du grand public. L’évènement, à vocation pédagogique, tend à valoriser des systèmes agricoles respectueux de l’environnement, impliquant des pratiques paysannes respectant notamment le cahier des charges de la bio.

A Amendeuix, à la ferme Jauberria, Aymar et Amandine vous feront une démonstration de traction animale à 11h, puis un atelier biodynamie à 16h..

Ferme maraîchère Jauberria Lieu-dit Jauberria

Amendeuix-Oneix 64120 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As every year, B.L.E Civam bio du Pays Basque co-organizes the event From farm to farm – Etxaldez Etxalde. This year, for the 15th edition in the Atlantic Pyrenees, 40 farms will open their doors on Sunday, April 30, from 10am to 6pm. Nearly 20 organic farms in Euskal Herri participate in this operation intended to create a moment of meeting and sharing with the general public. The event, with educational vocation, tends to develop respectful agricultural systems of the environment, implying peasant practices respecting in particular the schedule of conditions of the bio.

In Amendeuix, at the Jauberria farm, Aymar and Amandine will give a demonstration of animal traction at 11am, followed by a biodynamic workshop at 4pm.

Como cada año, B.L.E Civam bio du Pays Basque coorganiza el evento De ferme en ferme – Etxaldez Etxalde. Este año, para la 15ª edición en los Pirineos Atlánticos, 40 granjas abrirán sus puertas el domingo 30 de abril, de 10h a 18h. Cerca de 20 explotaciones ecológicas de Euskal Herri participan en esta operación destinada a crear un momento de encuentro y de compartir con el gran público. El evento, de carácter educativo, tiene como objetivo promover sistemas agrarios respetuosos con el medio ambiente, mediante prácticas agrícolas que cumplan con las especificaciones de la agricultura ecológica.

En Amendeuix, en la granja Jauberria, Aymar y Amandine harán una demostración de tracción animal a las 11h, seguida de un taller biodinámico a las 16h.

Wie jedes Jahr ist B.L.E Civam bio du Pays Basque Mitorganisator der Veranstaltung De ferme en ferme – Etxaldez Etxalde (Von Hof zu Hof – Etxaldez Etxalde). In diesem Jahr, zum 15. Mal in den Pyrénées Atlantiques, werden 40 Bauernhöfe am Sonntag, den 30. April, von 10 bis 18 Uhr ihre Türen öffnen. Fast 20 Bio-Bauernhöfe aus Euskal Herri nehmen an dieser Aktion teil, die darauf abzielt, einen Moment der Begegnung und des Austauschs für die breite Öffentlichkeit zu schaffen. Die Veranstaltung ist pädagogisch ausgerichtet und zielt darauf ab, umweltfreundliche landwirtschaftliche Systeme aufzuwerten, die bäuerliche Praktiken beinhalten, die insbesondere die Bio-Richtlinien einhalten.

In Amendeuix, auf dem Bauernhof Jauberria, werden Ihnen Aymar und Amandine um 11 Uhr eine Vorführung von Zugtieren und um 16 Uhr einen biodynamischen Workshop anbieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque