Concert LA LOIRE EST BELLE à la Belle Poule 42 Rue Rabelais, 28 avril 2023, Amboise.

Concert « La Loire est belle »

Chansons de la Loire à l’océan

Bar et petite restauration ~ dès 19 h

Pré-vente et réservation recommandées

sur place ou mail à cotcot@labellepoule.org.

Vendredi 2023-04-28 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 . 13 EUR.

42 Rue Rabelais

Amboise 37400 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Concert « La Loire est belle

Songs from the Loire to the ocean

Bar and small restaurant ~ from 7 pm

Pre-sale and reservation recommended

on the spot or by mail at cotcot@labellepoule.org

Concierto « La Loire est belle

Canciones del Loira al océano

Bar y pequeño catering ~ a partir de las 19 h

Venta anticipada y reservas recomendadas

in situ o por correo electrónico a cotcot@labellepoule.org

Konzert « Die Loire ist schön »

Lieder von der Loire bis zum Ozean

Bar und kleine Snacks ~ ab 19 Uhr

Vorverkauf und Reservierung empfohlen

vor Ort oder per E-Mail an cotcot@labellepoule.org

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OFFICE AMBOISE