Concert LA LOIRE EST BELLE à la Belle Poule 42 Rue Rabelais, 28 avril 2023, Amboise.
Concert « La Loire est belle »
Chansons de la Loire à l’océan
Bar et petite restauration ~ dès 19 h
Pré-vente et réservation recommandées
sur place ou mail à cotcot@labellepoule.org.
Vendredi 2023-04-28 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 . 13 EUR.
42 Rue Rabelais
Amboise 37400 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Concert « La Loire est belle
Songs from the Loire to the ocean
Bar and small restaurant ~ from 7 pm
Pre-sale and reservation recommended
on the spot or by mail at cotcot@labellepoule.org
Concierto « La Loire est belle
Canciones del Loira al océano
Bar y pequeño catering ~ a partir de las 19 h
Venta anticipada y reservas recomendadas
in situ o por correo electrónico a cotcot@labellepoule.org
Konzert « Die Loire ist schön »
Lieder von der Loire bis zum Ozean
Bar und kleine Snacks ~ ab 19 Uhr
Vorverkauf und Reservierung empfohlen
vor Ort oder per E-Mail an cotcot@labellepoule.org
