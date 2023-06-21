Alter Roter Löwe Rein Berlin Berlin
Alter Roter Löwe Rein Berlin, 21 juin 2023, Berlin.
Mercredi 21 juin, 21h00 Alter Roter Löwe Rein
Alter Roter Löwe Rein Richardstr.31 Berlin 12043 Neukölln Berlin [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « description »: « I was born. Then I became Dandy Deniz. nI like to make sad sexy synth pop from the heart. », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Dandy Deniz », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/fL1WGTLtlgJXb8RZIZLsH1rJt-aVmc2DUmWQ_ztcKbSHteitwi0POoijyt2WtH0CTqWEwt18fLo=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMuFId55CUpsvsKK-c9LYYg », « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMuFId55CUpsvsKK-c9LYYg »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « JFR Moon – Topic », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/3erbUId4w-KOjaQqspJoBN_UqR7mYmRB1JQtDw8FtPqWjEi7T325D6lRqEupoSI599xuBJ3i7Q=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEeSu6OAqtDAu4sGl4uIlYA », « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEeSu6OAqtDAu4sGl4uIlYA »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T22:00:00+02:00
2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T22:00:00+02:00
Charlotte Rieber