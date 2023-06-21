Alter Roter Löwe Rein Berlin, 21 juin 2023, Berlin.

Mercredi 21 juin, 21h00 Alter Roter Löwe Rein

Alter Roter Löwe Rein Richardstr.31 Berlin 12043 Neukölln Berlin [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « description »: « I was born. Then I became Dandy Deniz. nI like to make sad sexy synth pop from the heart. », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Dandy Deniz », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/fL1WGTLtlgJXb8RZIZLsH1rJt-aVmc2DUmWQ_ztcKbSHteitwi0POoijyt2WtH0CTqWEwt18fLo=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMuFId55CUpsvsKK-c9LYYg », « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMuFId55CUpsvsKK-c9LYYg »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « JFR Moon – Topic », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/3erbUId4w-KOjaQqspJoBN_UqR7mYmRB1JQtDw8FtPqWjEi7T325D6lRqEupoSI599xuBJ3i7Q=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEeSu6OAqtDAu4sGl4uIlYA », « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEeSu6OAqtDAu4sGl4uIlYA »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Charlotte Rieber