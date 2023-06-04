Sortie Ân’imée Etang d’Allogny, 4 juin 2023, Allogny.

Guidé par un naturaliste amateur passionné, nous irons à la découverte de la richesse floristique de la forêt d’Allogny en compagnie de nos amis les ânes. Rassemblement à l’étang d’Allogny. Inscription possible en indiquant son nom et le nombre de personnes adultes et enfants concernées..

2023-06-04 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 . 4 EUR.

Etang d’Allogny

Allogny 18110 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Guided by a passionate amateur naturalist, we will discover the richness of the flora of the Allogny forest in the company of our friends the donkeys. Gathering at the pond of Allogny. You can register by indicating your name and the number of adults and children concerned.

Guiados por un apasionado naturalista aficionado, descubriremos la riqueza de la flora del bosque de Allogny en compañía de nuestros amigos los burros. Reunión en el estanque de Allogny. Puede inscribirse indicando su nombre y el número de adultos y niños interesados.

Unter der Leitung eines passionierten Amateur-Naturforschers werden wir in Begleitung unserer Eselfreunde den floristischen Reichtum des Waldes von Allogny entdecken. Sammeln Sie sich am Teich von Allogny. Anmeldung möglich unter Angabe des Namens und der Anzahl der beteiligten Erwachsenen und Kinder.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT BOURGES