FRANCOPHONIE 2023 GRAND FINALE Alliance Française Port Harcourt, 31 mars 2023, Amadi.

FRANCOPHONIE 2023 GRAND FINALE Vendredi 31 mars, 16h00 Alliance Française Port Harcourt

Experience The Magic Of The Francophonie At French Language Week’s Grand Finale!

To close the 2023 francophonie edition, join us for the grand Finale of the Francophonie Festival: French Language Week, organised by Alliance Francaise Port Harcourt. This major event of the year will take place on Saturday, April 1st, at the Alliance Francaise premises located at 20 Herbert Macauley Street, Amadi Flat, Old GRA.

Starting at 10 am, attendees will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich and diverse culture of the Francophonie. Discover captivating art and craft exhibitions, savor delicious cuisine from Francophone countries, and experience free testing of various products. The highlight of the day will be a spectacular concert that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The Francophonie is a global community of French-speaking countries and regions that share a common language and culture. This festival celebrates the linguistic and cultural diversity of the Francophonie, as well as the importance of the French language in the world today.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic event, come and celebrate with us the richness and diversity of the Francophonie. We can’t wait to see you there!

Alliance Française Port Harcourt PORT HARCOURT Amadi Rivers

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-31T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-01T00:59:00+02:00

2023-03-31T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-01T00:59:00+02:00

©AllianceFrançaisePortHarcourt