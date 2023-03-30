PARTNERS SCHOOL COMPETITIONS Alliance Française Port Harcourt, 30 mars 2023, Amadi.

Inspiring Creativity and Passion for French Language: 10 Schools Compete in Fun-Filled Event

Ten partner schools from the city have been invited to participate in a competition day filled with fun and learning opportunities for 80 to 100 children.

During the event, the students will present their French language skills through different mediums such as songs, dramas, and thematic presentations about French language. The competition aims to encourage students to showcase their creativity and love for the French language and culture.

The school with the best performance will be awarded a prize, which will undoubtedly motivate the students to give their best. The event promises to be a day full of entertainment, cultural exchange, and language learning.

Alliance Française Port Harcourt is committed to promoting and celebrating the French language and Francophone cultures worldwide. The competition day is just one of the many events they organize to promote the importance of linguistic and cultural diversity.

The event not only provides an opportunity for students to showcase their language skills, but it also allows them to interact with other students from different schools and backgrounds, promoting unity and cultural understanding.

