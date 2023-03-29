DAY FOR FRENCH TEACHERS Alliance Française Port Harcourt, 29 mars 2023, Amadi.

A Special Day Is Organized For French Teachers And Members Of The NAFT Rivers State To Come Together And Celebrate Their Passion For The French Language.

The event encourages French teachers to prepare a creative presentation that highlights either the 10 words of the “dis-moi, dix mots” program or the theme “la langue française À TOUS LES TEMPS” (“The French Language Through All Times”). The teachers are free to choose the type of presentation that best suits them, whether it is a song, a poem, a spoken word, or a playful presentation.

This special day provides an excellent opportunity for French teachers to showcase their creativity and love for the French language. It also serves as a platform for networking and sharing best practices, which can benefit French language learners in the region.

The best presentation will be rewarded, which adds to the excitement and motivation for teachers to put their best foot forward. With the support of the Alliance Française Port Harcourt, this special day promises to be a memorable one for all involved.

If you are a French teacher in the Rivers State region and want to participate in this special day, do not hesitate to contact the Alliance Française Port Harcourt for more information. This is a chance to celebrate your love for the French language and connect with other like-minded individuals.

Alliance Française Port Harcourt PORT HARCOURT Amadi Rivers

2023-03-29T13:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-29T17:00:00+02:00

