DAY FOR FRENCH DEPARTMENT STUDENTS OF THE UNIVERSITIES OF PORT HARCOURT Alliance Française Port Harcourt, 29 mars 2023

Discover The Joys Of Francophone Culture: A Day With Alliance Française Port Harcourt And Port Harcourt University Students

As part of the Francophonie activities in 2023, the Alliance Française Port Harcourt has extended an invitation to 50 students from the French department of the Universities of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education & Rivers State University). The Alliance Française Port Harcourt is deeply committed to working more closely with its partners, and this initiative aims to strengthen the relationship between the university and the Alliance.

The students who participate in this program will have the opportunity to experience French classes at the Alliance Française and immerse themselves in a Francophone environment. This will give the students a chance to practice their language skills in a real-life setting and gain a deeper understanding of French culture and traditions.

Moreover, this program will encourage the students to be more committed to the French language and motivate them to continue their studies in French.

Alliance Française Port Harcourt PORT HARCOURT Amadi Rivers

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-29T12:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-29T17:00:00+02:00

