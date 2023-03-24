Discussion littéraire – Assia Djebar Alliance Française de Portland, 24 mars 2023, Portland.

Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de Semaine de la langue française et de la Francophonie 2023

Assia Djebar refigured the role of women in Algerian society before, during, and after the Algerian War for Independence, becoming one of the pioneers of modern Maghrebian Francophone literature. In this literary discussion, led by French literature specialist Margarita Smagina, participants are invited to discover some of the themes, motifs, and stylistic elements that characterize Djebar’s writing through the lens of her 1959 short story “Il n’y a pas d’exil”. This event is in French and is open to all.

