Francophonie, Bilingualism & Ecriture: Presentation and Discussion With Claudine Fisher Alliance Française de Portland, 19 mars 2023, Portland.

Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de Semaine de la langue française et de la Francophonie 2023

Alliance Française de Portland 1425 SW 20th ave, Portland, OR 97201 Goose Hollow Portland 97201 Multnomah County Oregon [{“link”: “https://www.afportland.org/events/la-semaine-de-la-francophonie/”}]

+15035603186 https://www.afportland.org Alliance Française

The themes of the title will be interwoven to present an overview of Francophonie, bilingualism and the art of writing, through the short stories of Out of Vogue/Loin de l’Air du Temps, by Claudine Fisher, retired Professor of French at PSU and former Honorary Consul of France, as well as honorary board member of the Alliance Française de Portland.

Excerpts from the book will serve as a springboard for the presentation and will lead to discussions on each subject with many questions & interruptions (hopefully) from the audience.

More information and other events: https://www.afportland.org/events/la-semaine-de-la-francophonie/



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-19T19:00:00+01:00

2023-03-19T20:30:00+01:00

