Ciné-matinée jeunesse Alliance Française de Portland, 19 mars 2023, Portland.

Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de Semaine de la langue française et de la Francophonie 2023

Alliance Française de Portland 1425 SW 20th ave, Portland, OR 97201

+15035603186 https://www.afportland.org Alliance Française

Children are invited to watch a movie in French (with English subtitles) with their parents, or while their parents attend the lecture “Francophonie, Bilingualism & Ecriture.” The two events will run simultaneously in neighboring rooms at the Alliance.

Before the movie, our volunteers will entertain children with story time. After the movie, children will enjoy snacks with their parents.

More information: https://www.afportland.org/events/la-semaine-de-la-francophonie/



