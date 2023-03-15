Projection d’un film canadien Alliance Francaise de Manille, 15 mars 2023, Makati.

Projection d’un film canadien Mercredi 15 mars, 18h00 Alliance Francaise de Manille Entrée libre sur inscription

As part of the Francophonie Month Celebration in the Philippines, The Embassy of Canada and Alliance Française de Manille invite you this Wednesday, March 15, for a screening of Ken Scott’s Au Revoir Le Bonheur.

Wednesday, March 15, 6:00 PM 2021 / 1 Hour 48 Minutes / Canada Drama / ComedyFrench with English Subtitles

Synopsis: Writer-director Ken Scott returns with a comedy about four grown brothers trying to put aside their differences to pay their final respects to their late father… but they are so very, very different. “Au Revoir Le Bonheur” (Goodbye Happiness) features four brothers who promise, at their father’s funeral, to put their differences aside to give him a last tribute. The four brothers, their wives and their many children go to the summer house in Quebec’s Magdalen Islands, to offer their last farewell and spread the ashes of this man who was so important to each of them. When Nicholas, the youngest brother, loses the urn containing their father’s ashes, the conflicts begin.

Alliance Francaise de Manille 209 Nicanor Garcia Street, Bel Air II, Makati City, 1209 Makati 1209 Fourth District NCR NCR [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.eventbrite.com/e/le-cine-club-francophonie-month-edition-au-revoir-le-bonheur-tickets-567378633767 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-15T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-15T14:00:00+01:00

2023-03-15T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-15T14:00:00+01:00

© Alliance Francaise de Manille