“Une Alliance Verte – Tales of Concrete Jungles and Inner Gardens” – Exhibition Opening Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur, 18 mars 2023, Kuala Lumpur.

“Une Alliance Verte – Tales of Concrete Jungles and Inner Gardens” – Exhibition Opening Samedi 18 mars, 16h00 Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur

Entrée libre sur inscription

Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de Semaine de la langue française et de la Francophonie 2023

Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur 15 Lorong Gurney 54100 Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur 54100 Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

In March, and as part of the Francophonie month, the Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur will launch its new exhibition “Une Alliance Verte – Tales of Concrete Jungles and Inner Gardens” by French painter Marc Goldstain. A unique look into what our modern cities are made of, how architecture and nature mingle and interact with each other. Goldstain’s paintings explore the power of colors and vivid expressionism by stimulating our senses.

Exhibition opening on Saturday, March 18 at 4PM. The exhibition will run until Saturday, May 20.

About Marc Goldstain: Thanks to his “perceptive pedagogy” approach, Goldstain has developed an innovative way of painting, in which he allows colours and shapes to run freely on canvas. AFKL is proud to present his works in Malaysia for the first time.



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-18T09:00:00+01:00

2023-03-18T13:00:00+01:00

© Marc Goldstain