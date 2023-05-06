Femme vie liberté en soutien au peuple iranien Association le peRgo, 6 mai 2023, .

Projection documentaire « Iran cache cache avec les mollahs », débat, témoignages et échanges, dîner, spectacle, exposition..

2023-05-06 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 . .

Association le peRgo Château Pergaud

Allex 26400 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Screening of documentary « Iran cache cache with the mullahs », debate, testimonies and exchanges, dinner, show, exhibition.

Proyección del documental « Iran cache cache avec les mollahs », debate, testimonios e intercambios, cena, espectáculo, exposición.

Dokumentarfilm « Iran cache cache avec les mollahs » (Iran versteckt sich mit den Mullahs), Debatte, Zeugenaussagen und Austausch, Abendessen, Show, Ausstellung.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par Office de Tourisme du Val de Drôme