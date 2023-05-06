Femme vie liberté en soutien au peuple iranien Association le peRgo Allex
Femme vie liberté en soutien au peuple iranien Association le peRgo, 6 mai 2023, .
Projection documentaire « Iran cache cache avec les mollahs », débat, témoignages et échanges, dîner, spectacle, exposition..
2023-05-06
Association le peRgo Château Pergaud
Allex 26400 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Screening of documentary « Iran cache cache with the mullahs », debate, testimonies and exchanges, dinner, show, exhibition.
Proyección del documental « Iran cache cache avec les mollahs », debate, testimonios e intercambios, cena, espectáculo, exposición.
Dokumentarfilm « Iran cache cache avec les mollahs » (Iran versteckt sich mit den Mullahs), Debatte, Zeugenaussagen und Austausch, Abendessen, Show, Ausstellung.
