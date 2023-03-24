RÉUNION PUBLIQUE : BILAN MI-MANDAT ALLÉGORA SALLE DE SPECTACLE Auterive Catégories d’Évènement: Auterive

RÉUNION PUBLIQUE : BILAN MI-MANDAT ALLÉGORA SALLE DE SPECTACLE, 24 mars 2023, Auterive. RÉUNION PUBLIQUE : BILAN MI-MANDAT Vendredi 24 mars, 18h30 ALLÉGORA SALLE DE SPECTACLE ALLÉGORA SALLE DE SPECTACLE 57 rue gambetta 31190 Auterive Auterive 31190 Les Escloupies d.en Haut Haute-Garonne Occitanie Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-24T18:30:00+01:00 – 2023-03-24T20:30:00+01:00 bilan mi-mandat

