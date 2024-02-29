LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS – THÉÂTRE EN DUO – ANNA VILAS & FRÉDÉRIC POINCEAU Allées Paul Riquet Béziers, 29 février 2024, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Il y a 20 ans, Claude Nougaro nous a quittés. Autour d’un piano, ces deux voix féminines rendent hommage à ce grand homme, en toute intimité. L’occasion de redécouvrir ses compositions. Payant – Réservation fortement conseillée. Repas tiré du sac ou possibilité de se restaurer à l’espace bar sur place..

2024-02-29 12:30:00 fin : 2024-02-29 13:15:00. EUR.

Allées Paul Riquet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



20 years ago, Claude Nougaro passed away. Around a piano, these two female voices pay intimate tribute to this great man. An opportunity to rediscover his compositions. Paying – Reservations strongly advised. Packed lunch or bar available on site.

Claude Nougaro falleció hace 20 años. Alrededor de un piano, estas dos voces femeninas rinden un íntimo homenaje a este gran hombre. Una ocasión para redescubrir sus composiciones. De pago – Se recomienda encarecidamente reservar. Almuerzo para llevar o bar disponible in situ.

Vor 20 Jahren ist Claude Nougaro von uns gegangen. Um ein Klavier herum erweisen diese beiden weiblichen Stimmen diesem großen Mann in aller Intimität die Ehre. Eine Gelegenheit, seine Kompositionen wiederzuentdecken. Kostenpflichtig – Reservierung dringend empfohlen. Essen aus dem Rucksack oder Möglichkeit, sich vor Ort an der Bar zu verpflegen.

