Concert Omar Hasan Allées Larbanès Maubourguet, 4 novembre 2023, Maubourguet.

Maubourguet,Hautes-Pyrénées

Dans le cadre des Escales d’Automne du Conseil Départemental des Hautes-Pyrénées, on vous propose le concert d’Omar Hasan accompagné du pianiste Marco Poingt.

Il aura lieu au centre d’actions culturelles Jean Glavany.

L’affiche de la soirée :

BELCANTOR

La virtuosité du pianiste et les raffuts lyriques de notre baryton des pelouses seront les principaux ingrédients de ce spectacle entre tango, classico et populo !

C’est une drôle d’histoire que celle de ce grand sportif considéré en son temps comme le meilleur pilier droit au Monde : un jour Omar Hasan a souhaité changer de surface en passant de la pelouse aux planches et en glissant du poste de pilier droit à celui de baryton. Et c’est ainsi qu’il a commencé à fréquenter les plus grands entraîneurs, Offenbach, Verdi, Puccini et Mozart.

Belcantor, c’est l’histoire en texte et en musique d’Omar Hasan ce poète des pelouses et des planches..

2023-11-04 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

Allées Larbanès Centre d’actions culturelles

Maubourguet 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



As part of the Conseil Départemental des Hautes-Pyrénées’ Escales d’Automne program, we invite you to attend a concert by Omar Hasan, accompanied by pianist Marco Poingt.

It will take place at the Jean Glavany cultural action center.

The line-up for the evening :

BELCANTOR

The virtuosity of the pianist and the lyrical refrains of our lawn baritone will be the main ingredients of this show between tango, classico and populo!

The story of this great sportsman, considered in his day to be the best right-hand prop in the world, is a strange one: one day, Omar Hasan wished to change surfaces by moving from the pitch to the boards, and from the position of right-hand prop to that of baritone. And so it was that he began to rub shoulders with the greatest coaches, Offenbach, Verdi, Puccini and Mozart.

Belcantor is the story in text and music of Omar Hasan, the poet of the pitch and the stage.

En el marco del programa Escales d’Automne del Consejo Departamental de Altos Pirineos, le proponemos un concierto de Omar Hasan, acompañado por el pianista Marco Poingt.

Tendrá lugar en el centro de acción cultural Jean Glavany.

El cartel de la velada :

BELCANTOR

El virtuosismo del pianista y el refinamiento lírico de nuestro barítono de los prados serán los ingredientes principales de este espectáculo, ¡un cruce entre tango, clásico y populo!

La historia de este gran deportista, considerado en su día como el mejor lateral derecho del mundo, es curiosa: un buen día, Omar Hasan quiso cambiar de superficie pasando del césped a las tablas y del lateral derecho al barítono. Y así fue como empezó a codearse con los más grandes entrenadores, Offenbach, Verdi, Puccini y Mozart.

Belcantor es la historia en texto y música de Omar Hasan, el poeta del campo y del escenario.

Im Rahmen der Escales d’Automne des Conseil Départemental des Hautes-Pyrénées findet ein Konzert von Omar Hasan statt, der von dem Pianisten Marco Poingt begleitet wird.

Es findet im Centre d’actions culturelles Jean Glavany statt.

Das Plakat des Abends :

BELCANTOR

Die Virtuosität des Pianisten und die lyrischen Raffinessen unseres Rasenbaritons sind die Hauptzutaten dieser Show zwischen Tango, Classico und Populo!

Es ist eine seltsame Geschichte über diesen großen Sportler, der zu seiner Zeit als bester rechter Pfeiler der Welt galt: Eines Tages wollte Omar Hasan den Untergrund wechseln, vom Rasen auf die Bretter und vom rechten Pfeiler zum Bariton. Und so begann er, mit den größten Trainern, Offenbach, Verdi, Puccini und Mozart zu verkehren.

Belcantor ist die musikalische und textliche Geschichte von Omar Hasan, dem Poeten des Rasens und der Bretter, die die Welt bedeuten.

