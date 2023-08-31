DEPLACEMENT DU MONUMENT À LA GLOIRE DES COMBATTANTS A TOULOUSE Allées Forain-François Verdier Toulouse, 31 août 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Vivez un évènement historique et une prouesse technique !

Animations de haut vol, stands, interviews et retransmission en direct sur écrans géants pour tout savoir sur le déplacement du monument et les coulisses de la future ligne C de métro..

2023-08-31 fin : 2023-08-31 17:00:00. .

Allées Forain-François Verdier MONUMENT À LA GLOIRE DES COMBATTANTS

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Experience a historic event and a technical feat!

High-flying entertainment, stands, interviews and live broadcasts on giant screens to find out all about the moving of the monument and behind the scenes of the future metro line C.

Viva un acontecimiento histórico y una proeza técnica

Animaciones de altos vuelos, tribunas, entrevistas y retransmisiones en directo en pantallas gigantes para descubrirlo todo sobre el traslado del monumento y entre bastidores de la futura línea C del metro.

Erleben Sie ein historisches Ereignis und eine technische Meisterleistung!

Hochkarätige Animationen, Stände, Interviews und Live-Übertragungen auf Großbildschirmen vermitteln Ihnen alles über die Versetzung des Monuments und die Hintergründe der zukünftigen Metrolinie C.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE