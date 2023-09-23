Ouverture de saison culturelle – «Frigo [Opus 2]» Allées du Vieux Fort Hendaye, 23 septembre 2023, Hendaye.

Hendaye,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Frigo, personnage corrosif et attachant s’éprend d’un projet aussi absurde que vital. Celui de décoller. Harnaché à son fidèle acolyte, son réfrigérateur transformé en fusée. C’est dans cette confrontation cartoonesque d’aérien et de pesanteur, que notre clown amorcera le détonateur de ce qu’il est : un provocateur (…d’empathie) et un improvisateur de rue..

2023-09-23

Allées du Vieux Fort Fronton Gaztelu Zahar

Hendaye 64700 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Frigo, a corrosive and endearing character, falls in love with a project as absurd as it is vital. To take off. Harnessed to his faithful sidekick, his refrigerator transformed into a rocket. It’s in this cartoonish confrontation of air and weight that our clown begins the detonation of what he is: a provocateur (?of empathy) and a street improviser.

Frigo, un personaje corrosivo y entrañable, se enamora de un proyecto tan absurdo como vital. Despegar. Enganchado a su fiel compinche, su frigorífico transformado en cohete. Es en esta caricaturesca confrontación de aire y peso donde nuestro payaso hará estallar el detonador de lo que es: un provocador (… de empatía) y un improvisador callejero.

Frigo, eine korrosive und liebenswerte Figur, hat ein absurdes und lebenswichtiges Projekt. Er will abheben. Angeschnallt an seinen treuen Sidekick, seinen in eine Rakete verwandelten Kühlschrank. In dieser karikaturistischen Konfrontation von Luft und Schwerkraft zündet unser Clown den Zünder für das, was er ist: ein Provokateur (mit Empathie) und ein Improvisationskünstler der Straße.

