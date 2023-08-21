Visite guidée : Bayonne au crépuscule Allées des tarrides Bayonne, 21 août 2023, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

À la tombée du jour, au cœur des remparts, commence une balade entre chien et loup. Depuis les fortifications jusqu’aux bords de Nive et découvrez un autre visage de Bayonne.

Effectif limité. Inscription obligatoire..

2023-08-21

Allées des tarrides Jardin botanique

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



At dusk, in the heart of the ramparts, begins a walk between dog and wolf. From the fortifications to the banks of the Nive, discover another side of Bayonne.

Limited number of participants. Registration required.

Al atardecer, en el corazón de las murallas, inicie un paseo entre el perro y el lobo. Desde las fortificaciones hasta las orillas del Nive, descubra otra cara de Bayona.

Plazas limitadas. Inscripción obligatoria.

In der Abenddämmerung beginnt im Herzen der Stadtmauern ein Spaziergang zwischen Hund und Wolf. Von den Festungsanlagen bis zum Ufer des Nive und entdecken Sie ein anderes Gesicht von Bayonne.

Die Teilnehmerzahl ist begrenzt. Anmeldung erforderlich.

