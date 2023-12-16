Animations et atelier déco de Noël Allée Paul Jean Souriau Le Bugue, 16 décembre 2023 15:00, Le Bugue.

Le Bugue,Dordogne

Organisée par l’A.P.E. « AL BUGATSOU » & l’association « LA PETITE MAISON », cette après-midi vous propose de réaliser gratuitement des décorations de Noël. Vous pourrez également être photographié avec le Père Noël (payant)..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 19:00:00. .

Allée Paul Jean Souriau Salle Eugène Leroy

Le Bugue 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Organized by the A.P.E. « AL BUGATSOU » & the association « LA PETITE MAISON », this afternoon offers you the chance to make free Christmas decorations. You can also have your photo taken with Santa Claus (for a fee).

Organizada por la A.P.E. « AL BUGATSOU » & la asociación « LA PETITE MAISON », esta tarde le ofrece la posibilidad de realizar gratuitamente adornos navideños. También podrá hacerse una foto con Papá Noel (previo pago).

Organisiert von der A.P.E. « AL BUGATSOU » & dem Verein « LA PETITE MAISON », können Sie an diesem Nachmittag kostenlos Weihnachtsdekorationen basteln. Sie können sich auch mit dem Weihnachtsmann fotografieren lassen (kostenpflichtig).

