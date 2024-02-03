Festival Les Infaillibles | Rave Lucid Allée Nelson Creil, 3 février 2024, Creil.

Creil,Oise

Festival Les Infaillibles.

Avant de se rencontrer, ils dansaient pour Christine and the Queens, Stromaë ou Angele, et écumaient le monde des battles. Brandon Masele est vice-champion du monde de danse électro, Laura Defretin est danseuse hip-hop. Ensemble, ils créent la compagnie Mazelfreten..

2024-02-03 fin : 2024-02-03 21:00:00. 12.5 .

Allée Nelson

Creil 60100 Oise Hauts-de-France



Before meeting, they danced for Christine and the Queens, Stromaë and Angele, and scoured the world of battles. Brandon Masele is vice-champion of the electro dance world, and Laura Defretin is a hip-hop dancer. Together, they created the Mazelfreten company.

Antes de conocerse, bailaron para Christine and the Queens, Stromaë y Angele, y recorrieron el mundo de las batallas. Brandon Masele es subcampeón del mundo de electrodanza, y Laura Defretin es bailarina de hip-hop. Juntos crearon la compañía Mazelfreten.

Bevor sie sich kennenlernten, tanzten sie für Christine and the Queens, Stromaë oder Angele und durchkämmten die Welt der Battles. Brandon Masele ist Vizeweltmeister im Elektrotanz, Laura Defretin ist Hip-Hop-Tänzerin. Gemeinsam gründen sie die Kompanie Mazelfreten.

