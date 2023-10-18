Balade santé – Cusset Allée Mesdames Cusset, 18 octobre 2023, Cusset.

Cusset,Allier

Le 18 octobre une balade ponctuée d’ateliers sera proposée dans le quartier autour du thème “ Ma santé en action ”. Yoga, bushido, sophrologie, réflexologie plantaire, alimentation… de nombreuses thématiques seront abordées..

2023-10-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-18 16:00:00. .

Allée Mesdames Maison du Projet

Cusset 03300 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



On October 18, a walk punctuated by workshops will be organized in the neighborhood around the theme ? My health in action? Yoga, bushido, sophrology, foot reflexology, nutrition? a wide range of topics will be covered.

El 18 de octubre se celebrará en el barrio una marcha jalonada de talleres sobre el tema ? ¿Mi salud en acción? Yoga, bushido, sofrología, reflexología podal, alimentación… se tratarán temas muy variados.

Am 18. Oktober wird ein Spaziergang durch das Viertel mit Workshops zum Thema ? Meine Gesundheit in Aktion? Yoga, Bushido, Sophrologie, Fußreflexzonenmassage, Ernährung… Es werden zahlreiche Themen angesprochen.

