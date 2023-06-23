Festibarock’in Allée Méhul, 23 juin 2023, Monthermé.

L’Amicale Automobile de Monthermé organise pour la 9ème année, le festival de rock : Festibarock’in durant deux jours cette année. Programme : Vendredi 23 juin à partir de 18h30 : Concerts de : – Muse by Absolution – Jaywalker et Queen by the Real Queen Experience – Johnny Hallyday by Sang pour sans Hallyday. Samedi 24 juin à partir de 17h : Concerts de : – Deep Purple by Strange Kind of Women – Indochine by Morphine – Scorpions by Big Wrong – Tree kong – Hot rock (cover) Entrée gratuite pour les moins de 12 ans Place en prévente : 10 € pour 2 jours et 8 € pour 1 jour vente sur place : 16 € les 2 jours et 10 € un jour Buvette sur place..

2023-06-23 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . .

Allée Méhul Esplanade du Cosec

Monthermé 08800 Ardennes Grand Est



The Amicale Automobile de Monthermé organizes for the 9th year, the rock festival : Festibarock’in during two days this year. Program : Friday June 23rd from 6:30 pm : Concerts of : – Muse by Absolution – Jaywalker and Queen by the Real Queen Experience – Johnny Hallyday by Sang pour sans Hallyday. Saturday June 24th from 5pm : Concerts of : – Deep Purple by Strange Kind of Women – Indochine by Morphine – Scorpions by Big Wrong – Tree kong – Hot rock (cover) Free entrance for children under 12 years old Presale tickets : 10 ? for 2 days and 8 ? for 1 day On site sale : 16 ? for 2 days and 10 ? for 1 day.

La Amicale Automobile de Monthermé organiza por 9º año, el festival de rock: Festibarock’in durante dos días este año. Programa: Viernes 23 de junio a partir de las 18.30 h: Conciertos de : – Muse de Absolution – Jaywalker y Queen de Real Queen Experience – Johnny Hallyday de Sang pour sans Hallyday. Sábado 24 de junio a partir de las 17.00 horas: Conciertos de : – Deep Purple por Strange Kind of Women – Indochine por Morphine – Scorpions por Big Wrong – Tree kong – Hot rock (cover) Entrada gratuita para menores de 12 años. Entradas en preventa: 10€ para 2 días y 8€ para 1 día.

Die Amicale Automobile de Monthermé organisiert zum neunten Mal das Rockfestival: Festibarock’in während zwei Tagen in diesem Jahr. Programm: Freitag, 23. Juni ab 18:30 Uhr: Konzerte von : – Muse by Absolution – Jaywalker und Queen by the Real Queen Experience – Johnny Hallyday by Sang pour sans Hallyday. Samstag, 24. Juni ab 17 Uhr: Konzerte von : – Deep Purple by Strange Kind of Women – Indochine by Morphine – Scorpions by Big Wrong – Tree kong – Hot rock (cover) Freier Eintritt für Kinder unter 12 Jahren Plätze im Vorverkauf: 10? für 2 Tage und 8? für einen Tag Verkauf vor Ort: 16? für 2 Tage und 10? für einen Tag Imbiss vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-22 par Ardennes Tourisme