JOURNÉE D’INFORMATION « BIEN VIVRE AVEC UN RHUMATISME INFLAMMATOIRE CHRONIQUE » Allée l’Aigle Noir Le Mans, 25 novembre 2023, Le Mans.

Le Mans,Sarthe

Journée d’information « Bien vivre avec un rhumatisme inflammatoire chronique », Salle Barbara..
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 17:20:00. .
Allée l’Aigle Noir Salle Barbara
Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Living well with chronic inflammatory rheumatism » information day, Salle Barbara.

Jornada informativa « Vivir bien con reumatismo inflamatorio crónico », Salle Barbara.

Informationstag « Gut leben mit chronisch-entzündlichem Rheuma », Saal Barbara.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire