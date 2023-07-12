SCENE NATIONALE – Exposition « Apparitions » Allée Jean Marie Couturier Aubusson, 12 juillet 2023, Aubusson.

Aubusson,Creuse

Une exposition photographique de Philippe Laurençon et de Fanny Soriano – Compagnie Libertivore. Fanny Soriano, directrice artistique de la compagnie Libertivore associée depuis plus d’un an au théâtre a pris ses marques à Aubusson et sillonné le Plateau de Millevaches à notre invitation. Touchée par ces paysages, elle a invité le photographe Philippe Laurençon à saisir des apparitions

circassiennes pour surprendre nos regards.

Ces « Apparitions » inventent des représentations humaines, ludiques ou perturbantes au sein des paysages. Les artistes ont créé des mirages aptes à saisir le regard, en usant du potentiel unique permis par les techniques acrobatiques : figurer l’impossible, défier la gravité, se fondre dans un environnement.

Entrée libre..

2023-07-12 fin : 2023-09-03 . .

Allée Jean Marie Couturier Piscine Aquasud

Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A photographic exhibition by Philippe Laurençon and Fanny Soriano – Compagnie Libertivore. Fanny Soriano, artistic director of the Compagnie Libertivore, which has been associated with the theater for over a year, took up residence in Aubusson and criss-crossed the Plateau de Millevaches at our invitation. Touched by these landscapes, she invited photographer Philippe Laurençon to capture circus

apparitions to surprise our eyes.

These « Apparitions » invent human representations, whether playful or disturbing, within the landscape. The artists have created mirages capable of catching the eye, using the unique potential of acrobatic techniques: figuring the impossible, defying gravity, blending into an environment.

Free admission.

Una exposición fotográfica de Philippe Laurençon y Fanny Soriano – Compagnie Libertivore. Fanny Soriano, directora artística de la compañía Libertivore, asociada al teatro desde hace más de un año, se ha instalado en Aubusson y ha recorrido el Plateau de Millevaches por invitación nuestra. Conmovida por estos paisajes, invitó al fotógrafo Philippe Laurençon a captar apariciones circenses

apariciones para sorprendernos.

Estas « Apariciones » inventan representaciones humanas, a la vez lúdicas e inquietantes, dentro de los paisajes. Los artistas han creado espejismos que llaman la atención, aprovechando el potencial único que ofrecen las técnicas acrobáticas: figurar lo imposible, desafiar la gravedad, mimetizarse con un entorno.

La entrada es gratuita.

Eine Fotoausstellung von Philippe Laurençon und Fanny Soriano – Compagnie Libertivore. Fanny Soriano, die künstlerische Leiterin der Compagnie Libertivore, die seit über einem Jahr mit dem Theater verbunden ist, hat sich in Aubusson niedergelassen und auf unsere Einladung hin das Plateau de Millevaches durchstreift. Da sie von diesen Landschaften berührt ist, hat sie den Fotografen Philippe Laurençon eingeladen, Erscheinungen einzufangen

zirkusleuten, um unsere Blicke zu überraschen.

Diese « Apparitions » erfinden menschliche, spielerische oder verstörende Darstellungen inmitten der Landschaften. Die Künstler haben Fata Morganas geschaffen, die den Blick einfangen, indem sie das einzigartige Potenzial akrobatischer Techniken nutzen: das Unmögliche darstellen, der Schwerkraft trotzen, mit einer Umgebung verschmelzen.

Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par Creuse Tourisme