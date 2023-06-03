MARCHÉ AUX PUCES JUNIORS Allée Javon de Baroncelli Lunel Lunel
Lunel,Hérault
Les Puces Juniors sont de retour à l’occasion du festival « 1, 2, 3 Familles ! »
Inscriptions : le jour même, de 7h à 8h
Tarif : 2€ l’emplacement – La recette sera reversée à une association lunelloise..
Allée Javon de Baroncelli
Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie
The Puces Juniors are back for the « 1, 2, 3 Familles! » festival
Registration: same day, from 7 to 8 a.m
Price: 2? per stand ? Proceeds donated to a local charity.
Los Puces Juniors vuelven para el festival « 1, 2, 3 Familles! »
Inscripciones: el mismo día, de 7:00 a 8:00
Precio: 2? por stand ? La recaudación se donará a una organización benéfica local.
Die Juniorenflöhe sind wieder da, wenn das Festival « 1, 2, 3 Familien! » stattfindet
Anmeldung: am selben Tag von 7 bis 8 Uhr
Preis: 2 ? pro Standplatz ? Der Erlös geht an einen Verein in Lunelloise.
