MARCHÉ AUX PUCES JUNIORS Allée Javon de Baroncelli Lunel, 3 juin 2023, Lunel.

Lunel,Hérault

Les Puces Juniors sont de retour à l’occasion du festival « 1, 2, 3 Familles ! »

Inscriptions : le jour même, de 7h à 8h

Tarif : 2€ l’emplacement – La recette sera reversée à une association lunelloise..

2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-07-03 . .

Allée Javon de Baroncelli

Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie



The Puces Juniors are back for the « 1, 2, 3 Familles! » festival

Registration: same day, from 7 to 8 a.m

Price: 2? per stand ? Proceeds donated to a local charity.

Los Puces Juniors vuelven para el festival « 1, 2, 3 Familles! »

Inscripciones: el mismo día, de 7:00 a 8:00

Precio: 2? por stand ? La recaudación se donará a una organización benéfica local.

Die Juniorenflöhe sind wieder da, wenn das Festival « 1, 2, 3 Familien! » stattfindet

Anmeldung: am selben Tag von 7 bis 8 Uhr

Preis: 2 ? pro Standplatz ? Der Erlös geht an einen Verein in Lunelloise.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-29 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL