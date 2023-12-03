Marché de Noël Allée Georges Sauvestre Lavault-Sainte-Anne, 3 décembre 2023, Lavault-Sainte-Anne.

Lavault-Sainte-Anne,Allier

Le Centre Social Vicomte Pailhou organise son traditionnel marché de Noël !.

2023-12-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .

Allée Georges Sauvestre La Charité

Lavault-Sainte-Anne 03310 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The Centre Social Vicomte Pailhou is holding its traditional Christmas market!

El Centro Social Vicomte Pailhou organiza su tradicional mercado navideño

Das Sozialzentrum Vicomte Pailhou organisiert seinen traditionellen Weihnachtsmarkt!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par OTI Vallée du Coeur de France