Marché de Noël Allée Georges Sauvestre Lavault-Sainte-Anne
Marché de Noël Allée Georges Sauvestre Lavault-Sainte-Anne, 3 décembre 2023, Lavault-Sainte-Anne.
Lavault-Sainte-Anne,Allier
Le Centre Social Vicomte Pailhou organise son traditionnel marché de Noël !.
2023-12-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .
Allée Georges Sauvestre La Charité
Lavault-Sainte-Anne 03310 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
The Centre Social Vicomte Pailhou is holding its traditional Christmas market!
El Centro Social Vicomte Pailhou organiza su tradicional mercado navideño
Das Sozialzentrum Vicomte Pailhou organisiert seinen traditionellen Weihnachtsmarkt!
