Jardin et verger Dulas Allée Gabriel Fauré Arcachon, 3 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Le jardin et le verger partagés sont ouverts à tous les jardiniers bénévoles, débutants ou confirmés.

Lieu de partage d’expériences et de convivialité, ils sont orientés vers la permaculture et la biodiversité..

2023-10-03 fin : 2023-10-03 16:00:00. .

Allée Gabriel Fauré

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The shared garden and orchard are open to all volunteer gardeners, beginners or experienced.

A place for sharing experiences and conviviality, they are oriented towards permaculture and biodiversity.

El jardín y el huerto compartidos están abiertos a todos los jardineros voluntarios, principiantes o experimentados.

Un lugar para compartir experiencias y convivencia, orientado a la permacultura y la biodiversidad.

Der Gemeinschaftsgarten und der Obstgarten stehen allen freiwilligen Gärtnern offen, egal ob Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittene.

Sie sind ein Ort des Erfahrungsaustauschs und der Geselligkeit und orientieren sich an Permakultur und Biodiversität.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT Arcachon