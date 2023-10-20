- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition – L’Odyssée du Pruneau » Allée Federico García Lorca Villeneuve-sur-Lot
Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne
Découvrez l’histoire passionnante du pruneau d’Agen à travers les siècles..
2023-10-20 fin : 2023-12-30
Allée Federico García Lorca Office de Tourisme du Grand Villeneuvois
Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Discover the fascinating history of Agen prunes over the centuries.
Descubra la fascinante historia de la ciruela pasa de Agen a lo largo de los siglos.
Entdecken Sie die spannende Geschichte der Pruneau d’Agen im Laufe der Jahrhunderte.
