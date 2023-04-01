SABINE VANDERMOUTEN EXPOSE AU 28ÈME SALON NATIONAL D’ARTS PLASTIQUES DE FLORENSAC Allée Évariste Fabre, 1 avril 2023, Florensac.

L’artiste peintre Sabine Vandermouten expose ses œuvresavec les Artistes du Canton de Florensac lors du 28ème Salon National d’Arts Plastiques..

2023-04-01 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-10 19:00:00. .

Allée Évariste Fabre

Florensac 34510 Hérault Occitanie



The painter Sabine Vandermouten exhibits her works with the Artists of the Canton of Florensac during the 28th National Plastic Arts Exhibition.

La pintora Sabine Vandermouten expone sus obras con los Artistas del Cantón de Florensac durante el 28º Salón Nacional de Artes Plásticas.

Die Malerin Sabine Vandermouten stellt ihre Werke zusammen mit den Künstlern des Kantons Florensac auf der 28. nationalen Kunstmesse aus.

