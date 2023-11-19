Salon Bio & Bien-Être Allée du Stade Reignac-sur-Indre, 19 novembre 2023, Reignac-sur-Indre.

Reignac-sur-Indre,Indre-et-Loire

Retrouvez des praticiens Shiatzu, sophrologues, des initiations à la méditation pleine conscience, un apiculteur, de producteurs de plantes aromatiques et médicinales, des soins énergétiques et bien d’autre encore. La journée sera rythmée par des ateliers/conférences, restauration sur place..

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. EUR.

Allée du Stade

Reignac-sur-Indre 37310 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Shiatzu practitioners, sophrologists, initiations to mindfulness meditation, a beekeeper, producers of aromatic and medicinal plants, energy treatments and much more. The day will be punctuated by workshops/lectures and on-site catering.

Encontrará practicantes de Shiatzu, sofrólogos, iniciación a la meditación consciente, un apicultor, productores de plantas aromáticas y medicinales, tratamientos energéticos y mucho más. La jornada se completará con talleres y conferencias, y habrá comida y bebida in situ.

Hier finden Sie Shiatzu-Praktiker, Sophrologen, Einführungen in die Achtsamkeitsmeditation, einen Bienenzüchter, Hersteller von Kräuter- und Heilpflanzen, Energiebehandlungen und vieles mehr. Der Tag wird von Workshops/Vorträgen bestimmt, Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire