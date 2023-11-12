GUILLAUME LOPEZ SOLO ET RICARD BENNES DUO Allée du Foyer Campagne-sur-Aude, 12 novembre 2023, Campagne-sur-Aude.

Campagne-sur-Aude,Aude

Pour sa première création en solo, « buf e votz » (souffle et voix), Guillaume Lopez laisse place à l’authenticité, à la simplicité.

Avec sa voix, sa collection d’instruments à vent (sax, flutes, fifres, graile, cornemuse…), un sampleur et quelques accessoires disposés sur scène, Guillaume nous propose un répertoire constitué de ses compositions originales et du répertoire traditionnel des Pays d’oc. Une occasion pour le chanteur toulousain de vous faire découvrir son univers, ses origines espagnoles, sa passion pour les voyages et les échanges qui ont façonné sa singularité.

Venez chanter et danser au rythme des musiques folk et trad !

Lui, sa guitare, sa pédale boum et son côté rock. Elle, son accordéon diatonique, sa pédale boum boum et son grain de folie. Une jolie synergie… Ils font roquer l’accordéon sur la guitare, pour une ambiance néotrad et ça boulègue !

Vous pourrez dès 15 h 30, entre la polka et la mazurka déambuler sur les stands de la Maison Paysanne, il y aura une épicerie solidaire et une grainothèque, vous pourrez vous préparer pour l’hiver en achetant graines et légumes !.

2023-11-12 15:30:00 fin : 2023-11-12 . EUR.

Allée du Foyer

Campagne-sur-Aude 11260 Aude Occitanie



For his first solo creation, « buf e votz » (breath and voice), Guillaume Lopez leaves room for authenticity and simplicity.

With his voice, his collection of wind instruments (sax, flutes, fifes, graile, bagpipes, etc.), a sampler and a few props laid out on stage, Guillaume offers us a repertoire made up of his original compositions and the traditional repertoire of the Pays d?oc. This is an opportunity for the singer from Toulouse to share with you his universe, his Spanish origins, his passion for travel and the exchanges that have shaped his uniqueness.

Come and sing and dance to the rhythm of folk and trad music!

He, his guitar, his boom pedal and his rock side. She, with her diatonic accordion, her boum boum pedal, and her own touch of madness. A lovely synergy… They burp the accordion on the guitar, for a neo-rad vibe that’s sure to get you moving!

From 3:30 p.m. onwards, between polkas and mazurkas, you’ll be able to stroll around the Maison Paysanne stalls, where you’ll find a solidarity grocery store and a grain library, so you can get ready for winter by buying seeds and vegetables!

Para su primera creación en solitario, « buf e votz » (aliento y voz), Guillaume Lopez deja espacio a la autenticidad y la sencillez.

Con su voz, su colección de instrumentos de viento (saxo, flautas, pífanos, graile, gaitas, etc.), un sampler y algunos accesorios dispuestos en el escenario, Guillaume nos ofrece un repertorio compuesto por sus composiciones originales y el repertorio tradicional del Pays d’oc. Es la ocasión para el cantante de Toulouse de compartir con usted su mundo, sus orígenes españoles, su pasión por los viajes y los intercambios que han dado forma a su singularidad.

Venga a cantar y bailar al ritmo de la música folk y tradicional

Él, con su guitarra, su pedal y su lado rockero. Ella, con su acordeón diatónico, su pedal boum boum y su toque de locura. Una sinergia encantadora… Golpean el acordeón con la guitarra para crear un ambiente neo-rad que te hará mover el esqueleto

A partir de las 15.30 h, entre la polca y la mazurca, podrá pasearse por los puestos de la Maison Paysanne, donde habrá una tienda de comestibles solidaria y una biblioteca de semillas, ¡para que pueda prepararse para el invierno comprando semillas y hortalizas!

Für sein erstes Soloprojekt, « buf e votz » (Atem und Stimme), lässt Guillaume Lopez Raum für Authentizität und Einfachheit.

Mit seiner Stimme, seiner Sammlung von Blasinstrumenten (Sax, Flöten, Pfeifen, Graile, Dudelsack?), einem Sampler und einigen Requisiten auf der Bühne präsentiert uns Guillaume ein Repertoire aus seinen Originalkompositionen und dem traditionellen Repertoire der Pays d’Oc. Der Sänger aus Toulouse bietet Ihnen die Gelegenheit, seine Welt, seine spanischen Wurzeln und seine Leidenschaft für Reisen und Austausch, die seine Einzigartigkeit geprägt haben, zu entdecken.

Singen und tanzen Sie im Rhythmus der Folk- und Trad-Musik!

Er, seine Gitarre, sein Bumm-Pedal und seine rockige Seite. Sie mit ihrem diatonischen Akkordeon, ihrem Bumm-Bumm-Pedal und ihrer Verrücktheit. Eine schöne Synergie… Sie lassen das Akkordeon auf der Gitarre rocken, um eine Neotrad-Atmosphäre zu schaffen und es kracht!

Ab 15:30 Uhr können Sie zwischen Polka und Mazurka an den Ständen des Bauernhauses entlang schlendern. Es gibt einen solidarischen Lebensmittelladen und eine Kornothek, wo Sie sich auf den Winter vorbereiten können, indem Sie Samen und Gemüse kaufen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11