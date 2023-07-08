ANIMATION « ICE ROLL » À L’ESPACE AQUALUDIQUE Allée des Pouliers La Flèche, 8 juillet 2023, La Flèche.

La Flèche,Sarthe

Animation ice roll autour de l’espace aqualudique extérieur du centre aquatique L’îlébulle, samedi 8 juillet de 15h à 18h..

2023-07-08 fin : 2023-07-08 18:00:00. .

Allée des Pouliers

La Flèche 72200 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Ice roll entertainment around the outdoor aqualudic area of the L?îlébulle aquatic center, Saturday July 8 from 3pm to 6pm.

Actividades de rollo de hielo en torno al espacio acuático exterior del centro acuático de L’îlébulle, el sábado 8 de julio de 15:00 a 18:00 horas.

Ice-Roll-Animation rund um den Außenbereich des Wassersportzentrums L’îlébulle, Samstag, den 8. Juli, von 15 bis 18 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire